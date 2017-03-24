Home
News
Community
Online Exclusive
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Letters to the editor
Editorial
Columns
Events
Gallery
Archives
Search
-5
C
Tatamagouche
Friday, March 24, 2017
Contact
Tatamagouche Light
Home
News
Community
Online Exclusive
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Letters to the editor
Editorial
Columns
Events
Gallery
Archives
Community
Truro couple highlighting the best of Nova Scotia
Jeff Gill
-
March 24, 2017
Community
A special honour
Online Exclusive
The Tatamagouche Light Readers’ Choice Winners 2017
Community
On the ground
News
The Tatamagouche Light Readers’ Choice Winners 2017
Online Exclusive
The Tatamagouche Light
-
March 17, 2017
Tatamagouche CEC to see closure Sunday
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 17, 2017
Playing the waiting game
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 17, 2017
On the ground
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 17, 2017
Deputy chief calls for assistance
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 16, 2017
From tree to bottle
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 13, 2017
Arts & Entertainment
Writing on Fire’s ARTJAM! set for May
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 20, 2017
Tickling the ivory
Arts & Entertainment
March 6, 2017
Life in song
Arts & Entertainment
February 18, 2017
The lifeblood of the community
Arts & Entertainment
February 8, 2017
Recognition internationally
Arts & Entertainment
February 1, 2017
Telling the story
Arts & Entertainment
January 18, 2017
Capturing his sound
Arts & Entertainment
January 17, 2017
Opinons
Editorial
In keeping with tradition
Editorial
View from the mountaintop
Letters to the editor
Tell your story
Editorial
Capturing the spirit of the season
Editorial
A new beginning
Letters to the editor
Many complexities in classrooms
Stay Connected
868
Fans
Like
Weather
Tatamagouche
scattered clouds
enter location
-5
°
C
-5
°
-5
°
49%
6.2kmh
40%
Sat
3
°
Sun
-4
°
Mon
-4
°
Tue
-0
°
Wed
6
°
Videos
River John Winter Carnival underway
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
February 21, 2017
Titans get filmed for spotlight on Hockey Night in Canada
Online Exclusive
Raissa Tetanish
-
February 9, 2017
Sports
Sports
On ice
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 16, 2017
The Tatamagouche Skating Club is bringing Disney On Ice to the North Shore Recreation Centre. On March 19, beginning at 5 p.m., lovable characters from...
Village, rec centre submitted again for Kraft Hockeyville
Sports
February 10, 2017
Titans get filmed for spotlight on Hockey Night in Canada
Online Exclusive
February 9, 2017
Hard fought win
Sports
January 20, 2017
Paying tribute
Sports
January 18, 2017
Online First
A special honour
Community
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 23, 2017
Writing on Fire’s ARTJAM! set for May
Arts & Entertainment
Raissa Tetanish
-
March 20, 2017
The Tatamagouche Light Readers’ Choice Winners 2017
Online Exclusive
March 17, 2017
Tatamagouche CEC to see closure Sunday
Community
March 17, 2017
Deputy chief calls for assistance
Community
March 16, 2017
From tree to bottle
Community
March 13, 2017
Contact
© The Tatamagouche Light by Advocate Media